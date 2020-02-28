When Brock Lesnar Set A Record By Planting 16 Suplexes On John Cena: Watch

Brock Lesnar a.k.a The Beast Incarnate successfully retained his WWE Championship against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia. It was a one-sided affair as Brock Lesnar claimed the victory within two minutes of the fight. The 42-year-old planted back to back suplexes on Ricochet and ended the night quickly with a devastating F5. While a lot of fans believe that it was a tough night for Ricochet, there have been instances where Brock Lesnar has devastated his opponents even more brutally. Here’s a look back at the night when Brock Lesnar landed 16 suplexes on John Cena.

Also Read | WWE Super ShowDown 2020 Results: Brock Lesnar Defeats Ricochet, Retains WWE Championship

WWE Super ShowDown: When Brock Lesnar landed 16 suplexes over John Cena

Brock Lesnar and John Cena faced each other at Summer Slam in 2014 and Cena witnessed one of the most horrific losses of his WWE career. Brock Lesnar showed no mercy on John Cena as he went on to plant 16 back-to-back suplexes. Not only did Brock Lesnar defeat John Cena, he also sent a stern message to the entire WWE Universe that night.

Also Read | The Undertaker Visits WWE Performance Center Before WrestleMania 36

WWE Super ShowDown: Brock Lesnar breaks John Cena’s record by defeating Ricochet

Brock Lesnar’s victory against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown has helped him surpass John Cena's record. Brock Lesnar has been holding the WWE Championship for 1410 days now, while John Cena held the WWE Championship for 1409 days during his run as a WWE champion. However, Lesnar is not the longest reigning WWE champion yet. That record is held by Bruno Sammartino who held the title for 2,803 days.

Currently, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to headline WrestleMania 36 against Drew McIntyre in another 'high voltage' contest.

Also Read | John Cena's Signature Series Spinner Championship Replica Titles Are Out For Sale By WWE

Also Read | Indian Man Shanky Singh Has Earned His Opportunity Of Becoming The Next WWE Superstar

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)