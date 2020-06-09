The Rock Does Double 'Rock Bottom' On Triple H, Shane McMahon At WWE Backlash 2000: Watch

The Rock has outclassed several WWE elites in his illustrious career, making Triple H one of his prime victim. However, The Rock went on to lose his attempt at the WWE championship belt, when he encountered Triple H at Backlash 2000. Although The Rock pinned Triple H multiple times in the contest, special referee Shane McMahon apparently assisted Triple H in retaining the WWE Championship. However, Shane McMahon had to pay the price for it as The Rock went on to plant a double ‘Rock bottom’ over both Triple H and McMahon.

Backlash 2000: When The Rock double rock bottomed Triple H and Shane McMahon

The nail-biting contest between The Rock and Triple H at Backlash 2000 started off with intense exchanges from both the wrestlers. However, special referee Shane McMahon and WWE CEO Vince McMahon apparently made an impact of their own throughout the contest with their presence. The WWE authorities appeared to be on Triple H’s side as they went on to rescue him from every adversary.

Although Triple H poured a lot of heat from his end throughout the fight, his victory eventually got overshadowed for the tactics that he applied in order to retain the WWF championship at Backlash 2000. Apparently, it was a “bad night” for The Rock since he went on to lose the contest. Despite that, The Rock pored an epic fight from his side and went on to thrill fans by planting a double rock bottom over Triple H and Shane McMahon, after Shane McMahon refused to pin count for ‘The Cerebral Assasin’. However, Triple H managed to change the momentum of the contest with Vince McMahon’s assistance and successfully retained his WWF championship at Backlash 2000.

WWE BackLash 2020 schedule: Match card

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre (C) vs Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman (C) vs The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Women’s Championship: Asuka (C) vs Nia Jax

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Bayley & Sasha Banks (c) vs. Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss vs. The IIconics

"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" -- Edge vs. Randy Orton

United States Championship -- Apollo Crews (c) vs. Andrade

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy

