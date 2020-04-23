John Cena Turns 43: When The 16-time WWE Champ Played Cricket With CSK Star Shane Watson

John Cena is one of the most influential figures associated with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Apart from being WWE’s 16-time World Champion, five-time United States Champion and a four-time Tag-Team Champion, John Cena has also garnered enough worldwide recognition through several Hollywood projects like Bumblebee, Daddy’s Home and even through yet-to-be-released tent-poles like Suicide Squad 2 and Fast 9. To commemorate the 43rd birthday of the wrestler, here's a look back at the time when John Cena tried his hand at a game of cricket.

Throwback: When WWE’s John Cena had a go at playing cricket

On November 29, John Cena visited Sydney to promote his then-upcoming movie Ferdinand. Days prior to the launch of the seventh season of Australia’s Big Bash League, Cena visited Sydney Thunder’s training camp and met their captain, Shane Watson. In a short-yet-fun training session with the bat for the wrestler, cricketers Shane Watson and Chris Green were seen imparting their cricketing knowledge onto Cena.

When John Cena took four wickets against India

During Australia’s 2017 tour of India, Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff took four wickets in a T20I at Guwahati. He accounted for the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli and Manish Pandey in a space of his four overs. When Behrendorff attended the post-match press conference to sum up his day at the office, a journalist said that quite a few Indian fans saw a likeness between him and the popular WWE wrestler John Cena. While the cricketer himself was left amused at the comparison, he jokingly responded that John Cena is a “fair bit bigger” than him.

CSK: Shane Watson in IPL 2020

Meanwhile, during the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) trading and transfer window, Shane Watson was one of the 20 cricketers retained by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise from their previous edition. The franchise retained the cricketer for ₹4 crore ($525,289). The former Australian all-rounder has been part of the CSK franchise since IPL 2018 and is expected to reprise his role in the now-postponed IPL 2020 season.

