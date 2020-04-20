Watch John Cena Binging On Some Street Food In China A Year Ago

A year ago, the world was unknown to the deadly coronavirus pandemic and food hunting in the streets of China was considered to be one of the most popular things to do in Asia. WWE superstar John Cena decided to do the same when he visited China last year. The 16-time World Champion took out some time from his hectic schedule and roamed on the streets of China while devouring some of the famous street dishes, while the WWE team filmed the entire moment for their fans.

Also Read | John Cena WWE career: Nikki Bella Reveals The Real Reason For Not Marrying John Cena

WWE: John Cena in China, with some authentic Chinese street food

The official YouTube channel of WWE posted the video a year before the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe, and John Cena seemingly looked excited after he got to taste some fresh meat at a local food cart at China. According to John Cena, he did not know the name of the dishes he tried but the spicy aroma caught his attention and he could not resist tasting them. The WWE superstar tasted two meat items and gave them a positive review before the video ended.

Also Read | John Cena WWE future: Is John Cena Retiring From WWE? Superstar Teases Exit After WrestleMania 36 Defeat

John Cena WWE career and John Cena WWE future

The WWE veteran is no longer an active persona on the roster and is only spotted at special events or making guest appearances. However, John Cena did not fail to miss out on WrestleMania 36. Though he could not defeat Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36, he still put on a commendable performance and earned the WWE Universe’s respect. In near future, John Cena will continue appearing in WWE but only as a part-time wrestler. As per John Cena, his age does not permit him to perform on a daily basis and he does not want to put undue stress on his body by continuing to wrestle.

Also Read | WWE's The Great Khali Or NBA Legend Shaquille O'Neal, Whose Physique Comes Out On Top?

Also Read | Is Roman Reigns Related To The Rock? WWE Fans Pose Query About Samoan Wrestlers

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)