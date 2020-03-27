WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, March 27 Episode Preview

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see the return of Bray Wyatt at his Firefly Fun House. According to many, Wyatt will hype up his upcoming match with John Cena as WrestleMania is just a few days away. The New Day will face The Usos to become the no.1 contender for WWE SmackDown Tag-team championship.
The winner of the match will face Miz and John Morrison at WrestleMania 36. Alexa Biss is also scheduled to make an appearance and talk about last week’s event. Many believe that a WrestleMania match could be announced between Alexa Biss and Asuka by the end of the night. It will be interesting to also see Goldberg's reaction after Roman Reigns pulled off of their Universal Championship match.
As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on March 28, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.
Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.
.@WWEBrayWyatt's #FireflyFunHouse RETURNS TONIGHT on #SmackDown! https://t.co/GpElRClUAz— WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2020
