WWE RAW: Matt Hardy Set To Face Randy Orton In 'No Holds Barred' Match

After WWE RAW went off air, many believed that it was Matt Hardy's last appearance in the WWE ring. Even Matt Hardy said ‘goodbye’ to the WWE Universe on Twitter. Now, WWE has revealed that Matt Hardy will face Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match.

Fans believe that this will be Matt Hardy’s last appearance. Some also think that the storyline which started between Randy Orton and Matt Hardy will develop in the upcoming episode.

During Wrestling Observer Live, wrestling expert Bryan Alvarez revealed that the reason behind bringing Matt Hardy back is the increase in viewership. Bryan Alvarez said that during the Matt Hardy-Randy Orton segment, the viewership of WWE RAW hit a peak. According to many, WWE wants to increase the viewership and that’s why they are bringing back Matt Hardy. It is yet to be revealed whether Matt Hardy is going to sign an extension deal or leave the company after his contract expires in February 2020.

WWE RAW: Randy Orton attacked Matt Hardy

After failing to explain himself last week, Randy Orton arrived on RAW with a reason. Randy Orton accepted that what he did was wrong. He claimed that his actions hurt him more than they hurt Edge. Matt Hardy appeared and interfered with the apex predator. Matt Hardy accused Randy Orton of lying and started talking about his past relationship with Edge. Randy Orton tried to deliver an RKO, but The Woken One countered.

However, the second RKO connected and Randy Orton took Matt Hardy down. The Viper then punished Hardy with a steel chair. Some fans believe that WWE is trying to create a triple threat storyline between Edge, Matt Hardy and Randy Orton. However, with Matt Hardy's latest tweet, the storyline may not see the light of the day.

