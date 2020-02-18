When The Undertaker Appeared To Challenge Sycho Sid For WrestleMania 13, Watch Video

Sycho Sid registered his name in history books by defeating Bret Hart in one of the biggest fights of his WWE career in 1997. The victory against Bret Hart enabled Sycho Sid to step up against The Undertaker at the main event of WrestleMania 13. However, not many people know that Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart was about to win the fight. Surprisingly, The Undertaker appeared and stole the show from everyone. No wonder, the entire WWE universe was in shock as Sycho Sid went on to defeat The Hitman in front of a massive crowd.

WWE: When The Undertaker appeared to confront Sycho Sid

Sycho Sid and Bret Hart locked horns in one of the most vicious fights of WWE history on February 17, 1997. It happened in a Monday Night RAW segment. The championship fight was held to figure out The Undertaker’s opponent for Wrestlemania 13 and Sycho Sid did not disappoint his fans. Most WWE fans believed that Bret Hart would retain his title against Sycho Sid. However, the entire WWE Universe was stunned by the end of the night. The Undertaker went on to share an intense face-off with his WrestleMania 13 opponent Sycho Sid in front of a massive crowd.

WWE: What happened at Wrestlemania 13?

Sycho Sid’s unparalleled victory against Bret Hart did not help him secure a WrestleMania win against The Undertaker. Mark Callaway (The Undertaker) went on to defeat Sycho Sid for the WWE title. Interestingly, Bret Hart decided to intervene during the fight in a pretty similar manner. The Hitman made a stunning appearance at WrestleMania 13 and managed to distract Sycho Sid. The Undertaker saw it as a perfect opportunity. He went on to plant a ‘tombstone’ over his rival before pinning him down.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)