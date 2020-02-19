The Undertaker Meets John Cena For The First Time In 2002 Throwback Video: Watch

A young John Cena stunned the entire WWE Universe in 2002 by beating Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle mercilessly in his very first fight for the promotion. However, what happened after the fight, caught everyone’s attention. When John Cena entered the backstage after his WWE debut, he was confronted by The Undertaker. The Phenom was already a WWE veteran and he wasted no time in locating immense talent inside a kid like John Cena.

WWE: When The Undertaker met John Cena for the first time

John Cena was still in his wrestling gear when he saw The Undertaker making an approach towards him. The Undertaker took a slow walk towards Cena, measured him up with his eyes and asked him to introduce himself. After the introduction, The Undertaker went on to shake hands with John Cena while the entire arena busted with applause.

After shaking hands with each other, The Undertaker left the arena while John Cena stayed there with a smiling face. Without a doubt, it was a special moment for John Cena after his first WWE fight.

WWE: Will John Cena and The Undertaker appear at WrestleMania 36?

According to reports, both the WWE legends are looking for an appearance in the upcoming WrestleMania 36 on April 5. John Cena has already announced his comeback at SmackDown on February 28 and he is expected to start a new storyline for his WrestleMania opponent. However, The Undertaker is yet to announce his official return but it can be assumed that The Phenom has already planned his next WrestleMania victim. Let us take a look at five things that every WWE fans want to see at WrestleMania 36.

