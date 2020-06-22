When The UnderTaker Teamed Up With Roman Reigns To Defeat Shane McMahon And Drew McIntyre

At Extreme Rules 2019, The UnderTaker teamed up with Roman Reigns to take on the duo of Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre in an incredible No Holds Barred tag team match. While talking about the match on his UnderTaker: The Last Ride documentary, The Phenom said he felt really good after the match and revealed that everything went the way he wanted. He also praised new generation superstars Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre and said that the two delivered an ‘awesome’ performance. Apart from The UnderTaker, the match was also loved by fans and critics.

How the UnderTaker & Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre feud started

At Super ShowDown 2019, Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns with the help of Drew McIntyre. This led to a match between Reigns and McIntyre at Stomping Grounds which ‘The Big Dong’ won despite Shane McMahon’s multiple interferences. A week later on WWE RAW, Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon punished Roman Reigns before The UnderTaker came in for the save. Later, WWE announced a tag team match between Reigns & The UnderTaker and McMahon & McIntyre.

Extreme Rules 2019: Roman Reigns & The UnderTaker defeat Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre

After Roman Reigns and The UnderTaker took control of the match, Elias appeared and attacked The UnderTaker. Roman Reigns attempted to throw Elias out of the ring, but McIntyre hit both Reigns and The UnderTaker with Claymore Kicks to turn the match. Shane McMahon then climbed to the top rope and performed a Diving Elbow Drop on The UnderTaker through the announce table.

Drew McIntyre brought The UnderTaker back in the ring and placed a trashcan above him. Shane McMahon performed an incredible Coast-to-Coast, but it was not able to take the Dead-Man down.

The UnderTaker performed his signature sit-up, which shocked his opponents. The UnderTaker then grabbed Shane McMahon and Elias and delivered a Chokeslam. As McIntyre attempted to perform another Claymore on The UnderTaker, Roman Reigns came in and hit him with a Spear. In the end, Roman Reigns threw McMahon into The UnderTaker, who performed a "Tombstone Piledriver" on him to win. Afterwards, The UnderTaker gave a nod of approval to Reigns, and told him “it’s your yard”.

Image Source: WWE.com

