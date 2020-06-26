When Undertaker Threw Mankind Off The Top Of The Hell In A Cell At A Major WWE PPV

At the King of the Ring 1998 PPV, The Undertaker and Mankind (Mick Foley) delivered one of the greatest ‘Hell in a Cell’ matches in WWE’s history. The match was filled with incredible and entertaining moments, but the moment which is still remembered by many wrestling fans is The Undertaker throwing Mankind off the top of the cell - not once but twice. The match was so great that it elevated Mick Foley’s in-ring character and established The Undertaker as an unstoppable force. The bout was loved by fans and hailed as the greatest match of the decade by a number of major wrestling websites.

Also Read l Undertaker retires: Undertaker receives a memorable tribute from MSG after retirement: WWE News

King of the Ring 1998: How The Undertaker vs Mankind WWE Hell in a Cell match feud began

The feud for the second-ever singles WWE Hell in a Cell match started on the June 15, 1998, episode of WWE RAW Is War, where Mankind teamed up with Kane to take on the duo of Stone Cold Steve Austin and Undertaker in a WWE Hell in a Cell match. The match ended in a no-contest when The Undertaker attacked his former manager Paul Bearer (who was on Kane and Mankind’s side) inside the ring. After the match, The Undertaker punished Mankind, while Stone Cold Steve Austin and Kane fought on top of the structure. On the next episode, Mankind challenged Undertaker for a match at King of the Ring 1998. As their feud got bigger, it was revealed that the two would fight each other in a WWE Hell in a Cell match.

Also Read l Undertaker retires: Undertaker thanks fans on social media after announcing retirement from pro-wrestling

King of the Ring 1998: The Undertaker defeats Mankind in a WWE Hell in a Cell match

A few minutes after the match started, The Undertaker grabbed Mankind and threw him from the top of the cell onto the announce table. Midway through the match, Undertaker dropped Mankind once again from the top of the cell by chokeslamming him through the roof. In the later part of the match, Mankind spread thumbtacks in the ring and applied a Mandible Claw on Undertaker, but Undertaker dropped him on the thumbtacks and delivered a chokeslam followed by a Tombstone to win the match.

Also Read l Undertaker retires: Undertaker reveals the one condition that could bring him back to WWE: WWE News

Image Source: WWE.com

Also Read l Undertaker retires: Undertaker announces retirement from WWE, says, 'I have no desire to get back in the ring'