Is John Cena Engaged? Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh Spotted With Big Diamond Ring

After separating with ex-fiancée and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella in March 2019, John Cena met Shay Shariatzadeh when he was filming Playing with Fire at her hometown Vancouver, Canada. John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were even seen walking the red carpet together during the premiere of the movie. The 16-time WWE champion revealed that he is in a relationship with the 29-year-old. Now, it looks like the two have taken their relationship to the next level.

A picture recently went viral which shows John Cena posing for a picture with fans while Shay Shariatzadeh stands behind him. The thing that grabbed everyone’s attention was the ring the Canadian was wearing when she was holidaying with John Cena. In the picture, Shay Shariatzadeh can be seen wearing a big black diamond ring in her left ring finger. It has forced fans to think that the duo have already been engaged.

That’s not all, John Cena has been sharing cryptic photos on his Instagram account which gives weight to the rumours. Recently, John Cena shared a meme of Stone Cold with the words 'Say Yes'. The words were written inside a purple heart covering the WWE Hall of Famer's face. In another cryptic picture, fans can see a bride and groom dancing.

John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh spotted together

A few days ago, TMZ had shared a video on their website which showed John Cena leaving the Montage Hotel with girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh. The clip also showed the couple holding hands while leaving the hotel. According to many, the two drank some wine and had Italian cuisine.

Managing our own daily life is not easy, it takes facing and dealing with the good and the bad. Relationships are no different except you add in another daily life to the equation. Enjoy the good, deal with the bad, open up to each other, and lasting love will be the result. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 15, 2020

