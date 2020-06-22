Who Is Jodi Lynn? All About The Undertaker's First Wife Jodi Lynn And Their 1997 Divorce

WWE legend The Undertaker is arguably one of the most well-respected wrestlers on the roster, but The Phenom is also known for keeping his private life under wraps. Although Undertaker is one of the biggest superstars in the promotion and a global celebrity, he has stopped short of opening up about his personal life, choosing to retain a part of that in-ring persona outside the promotion. The 55-year-old has had three marriages and is the father of four children. While ‘The Undertaker retirement’ news has seemingly disheartened a lot of WWE fans after the final episode of ‘The Last Ride’, a lot of fans and netizens have been enquiring about The Phenom’s first wife, Jodi Lynn. So, who is Jodi Lynn and why did she divorce The Undertaker?

Also Read | John Cena Regrets His 'personal' Feud With WWE Star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

The Undertaker retirement: Who is Jodi Lynn? The Undertaker children and life beyond The Undertaker retirement

The Undertaker married Jodi Lynn in 1992. Mark Callaway aka The Undertaker and Jodi Lynn welcomed their first child Gunner Calaway in 1993. They were considered to be one of the most celebrated couples in WWE back when they tied the knot. However, the duo split up and left a lot of fans surprised in 1997. The Undertaker has refrained from talking about his first wife, Jodi Lynn.

Also Read | The Undertaker retirement: Who is Jodi Lynn, and The Phenom's love towards Kobe Bryant

Who is Jodi Lynn? The Undertaker children

Although they never explained the reason behind their divorce, media reports at the time claimed that Jodi Lynn and The Undertaker had a range of differences and therefore decided to file for divorce. The Undertaker then married Sara Chirie Frank, one of his WWE colleagues. Sara was a renowned WWE superstar and after marrying The Undertaker, the duo made a number of in-ring appearances together. Sara gave birth to two daughters during their time together. However, their marriage ended abruptly in 2007 after they divorced. In 2010, The Undertaker married for the third time and tied the knot with former wrestler Michelle McCool. Mark Calaway and Michelle McCool welcomed Kaia Faith Calaway into the world in 2012.

Also Read | The Undertaker retirement: The Last Ride Features Never-seen-before Footage Of John Cena Aiding The Undertaker, before Undertaker retirement

Also Read | The Undertaker retirement? Who is Jodi Lynn? More about The Phenom

Image courtesy: The Undertaker Instagram