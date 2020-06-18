When Stone Cold Steve Austin Dropped The First-ever 'stunner' 24 Years Ago; Watch

WWE veteran Stone Cold Steve Austin needs no introduction to the WWE fan base since he has already registered himself as one of the biggest superstars of all time in the promotion. Apart from his in-ring charisma, Stone Cold Steve Austin has also been acknowledged for his mic skills and the ability to turn into a ‘heel’ in any storyline. However, ‘The Texas Rattle Snake’ is arguably most famous for his wrestling finisher move “Stunner” which has haunted several WWE icons throughout the years. From Donald Trump to Kofi Kingston, numerous celebrities have experienced the Stone Cold Stunner, which made them hit the canvas clean. It has been 24 years since Stone Cold Steve Austin had used his finisher for the first time, but WWE fans continue to cherish that moment till date and will possibly continue doing so in the future.

WWE News: 24 years of 'Stone Cold Stunner' in the WWE universe

The official Instagram handle of WWE Network noted the 24th anniversary of Stone Cold Stunner and posted a video clip. Stone Cold Steve Austin applied his finishing move for the first time over American wrestler Savio Vega in a high-voltage contest. After he was struck with the Stone Cold Stunner, Savio Vega hit the canvas clean, and Stone Cold pinned him down to notch the victory.

Stone Cold has also reacted on his victory over Savio Vega, 24 years after the iconic battle. The WWE veteran took to Twitter and claimed that he enjoyed his rivalry with Savio Vega back in the day. According to Austin, Vega helped him remain in his best shape with the healthy in-ring competition.

Since then, Stone Cold Steve Austin has used his finisher numerous times, making it one of the great finishing moves of all time in WWE. Although “The Texas Rattle Snake” is no longer an active persona in WWE, he has often arrived for guest appearances at numerous PPV events and thrilled the fans by showcasing the ‘Stone Cold Stunner”. He has also expressed his interest in going inside the WWE ring again but thinks he isn't ready for a full-fledged contest.

WWE News: Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE career

Stone Cold Steve Austin's WWE career has witnessed a lot of peaks, and his WWE journey is still celebrated as one of the best. Austin has held 19 World titles throughout his illustrious wrestling career. Stone Cold Steve Austin is a two-time WCW United Staes Champion, Six-time WWF World Heavyweight champion, two-time Intercontinental Champion, and four-tine WWF Tag-Team Champion.

