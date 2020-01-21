How Dwayne Johnson And WWE Created The Character Of ‘The Rock’

Dwayne Johnson made his official WWE debut as Rocky Maivia. He picked up that ring name to pay homage to his father and grandfather's wrestling name. Even though many fans, WWE officials and announcers (including Vince McMahon and Jim Ross) wanted Dwayne Johnson to use his own name or some other name, Johnson wanted himself to be known as ‘Rocky Maivia’.

Dwayne Johnson was known as "The Blue Chipper" and was advertised as the WWF's first third-generation wrestler. Rocky Maivia was a clean and good-boy character with wrestling inexperience. This made fans hate him as his character was nothing compared to his colleagues - Stone Cold Steve Austin and Triple H.

Despite that, Dwayne Johnson made his debut on the November 4, 1996 episode of WWE RAW. Almost a week after, he won the Survivor Series match by eliminating the final two members of the opposing team - Crush and Goldust. After that, he started a rivalry with the then Intercontinental Champion Hunter Hearst Helmsley (Triple H).

Though he won the title from The Game and won his WrestleMania 13 match, fans still hated his character. Audiences became so hostile towards Maivia that they started chanting "die, Rocky, die" and "Rocky sucks" during his matches.

Rocky Maivia becomes The Rock

After suffering a knee injury while fighting Mankind, Rocky Maivia took a break for recovery. During his free time, Dwayne Johnson and WWE officials talked about his comeback and new storylines. In August 1997, Dwayne Johnson returned to the WWE ring and refused to acknowledge the Rocky Maivia name. He went on to form ‘The Nation of Domination’ and became a heel in the company.

He started thrashing the audience and started referring to himself in the third person as The Rock. The Rock would then regularly insult the audience, WWF performers, and interviewers in his promos. Fans loved the new character and Dwayne Johnson decided to keep it.

As time went, Johnson kept on developing The Rock and started a feud with legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and many more. Because of The Rock, Dwayne Johnson is known as one of the greatest superstars to wrestle in WWE.

What makes The Rock’s entrance song legendary?

Just like the great one, this entrance song is one of the most electrifying songs in sports entertainment. It starts with one of The Rock’s most iconic lines. It is mixed with a catchy tune played on an electric guitar.

His entrance song is so iconic that fans get up from their chairs and get ready to chant his name. Not just that, some say that if you try to lower the tune of the electric guitar, you will be able to listen to a full speech given by The Rock.

