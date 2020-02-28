WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details And Predicted Results After Super ShowDown

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will witness the much-awaited return of 16-time WWE Champion John Cena. After becoming the new WWE Universal Champion, Goldberg is all set to appear in the WWE SmackDown ring. Roman Reigns can also enter the WWE ring after his storyline with King Corbin ended at WWE Super ShowDown. Many believe that Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt can also appear in the blue ring.

WWE SmackDown: Major matches/segments scheduled to happen this week

WWE SmackDown: Goldberg may announce who’s next?

After dominating against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown, new WWE Universal Champion Goldberg is set to appear on WWE SmackDown. Many believe that "The Fiend" might confront Goldberg and ask him for a rematch. Some say that the Goldberg can select his next opponent. Whatever happens, it is likely that the upcoming episodes will reveal Goldberg's WrestleMania 36 opponent.

WWE SmackDown: John Cena to return

After being out of the ring for almost a year, John Cena is set to appear on this week’s WWE SmackDown. The show will take place at the wrestler’s hometown in Massachusetts and John Cena can make a huge announcement. Some say that the 16-time WWE Champion can announce his WrestleMania opponent. Few also revealed that John Cena can make his last appearance in the company and announce his retirement.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: When and where to watch?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on February 29, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be available live and exclusive on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the SONY LIV app. Fans can also log in to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

