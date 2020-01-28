WWE RAW Highlights: Brock Lesnar Confronts Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton Attacks Edge

After winning the Men’s Royal Rumble match and cementing his position in WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre opened this week’s WWE RAW by challenging Brock Lesnar to a WWE Championship match. Fans also saw Rey Mysterio face his long-time rival and the former WWE United States champion MVP. WWE RAW Tag-Team champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy faced Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. In the main event, Edge announced his return to the company and was confronted by The Viper - Randy Orton.

Major matches/segments that happened on WWE RAW

WWE RAW Highlights: Drew McIntyre defeats The OC, challenges WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania

Drew McIntyre kicked off RAW by thanking the WWE universe and said that he knew he could eliminate Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble. He then claimed that he could defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania and win the WWE Championship title. The OC then entered the ring and the handicap match started.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows tried to overpower the Royal Rumble winner, but Drew McIntyre answered by dropping Gallows with the Glasgow Kiss and delivering a series of suplexes to Anderson. Drew McIntyre won the match with the Claymore Kick but was not able to celebrate as Brock Lesnar came in and attacked him. Later, a WWE Championship match between Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar was confirmed for WrestleMania.

WWE RAW Highlights: Randy Orton attacked Edge

Edge made his return to the WWE RAW ring. He then made his return official and started thanking the WWE universe. Right then, Randy Orton walked in welcomed the Hall of Famer. He called Edge his brother and asked for the return of the ‘Rated RKO’. Fans liked Randy Orton’s idea and answered with "YES!" chants. As Edge was about to accept, Orton delivered an RKO to a chorus of boos. He started punishing Edge with steel chairs and closed the show standing tall in front of Edge’s unconscious body.

Other matches/segments that happened on WWE RAW

RAW Tag-Team Champions Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy defeat Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe

Rey Mysterio defeats MVP

Aleister Black defeats Kenneth Johnson

Humberto Carrillo defeats United States Champion Andrade

Charlotte Flair defeats WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka

24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley defeats No Way Jose

R-Truth defeats Mojo Rawley to win the 24/7 title and Rawley defeats Truth to win it back

Liv Morgan defeats Lana

Erick Rowan defeats Branden Vice

