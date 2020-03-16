WrestleMania 36: Goldberg And Roman Reigns To Sign Contract On WWE SmackDown

On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns made it clear that he is going to defeat Goldberg and take his Universal Championship back. Now, WWE has announced that Goldberg and Roman Reigns will come face-to-face in the next episode of WWE SmackDown to sign a contract for their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania 36. WrestleMania 36 is scheduled to take place on April 5, 2020 at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Also Read l Will WWE WrestleMania 36 be cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak?

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns slams Goldberg, vows to win at WrestleMania 36

After challenging Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Roman Reigns appeared on this week’s WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns was interviewed by WWE commentator Michael Cole and revealed why he deserves to get a shot at the title at WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg. Roman Reigns said that he has been working hard for months and he has earned the opportunity to face Goldberg at WrestleMania 36.

"@Goldberg's a part-timer. We don't have time for that here... I've been groomed for this since I was a little boy. He doesn't know what he's in for... When it comes to the main event of #WrestleMania, I'm going to whoop @Goldberg's a**." - @WWERomanReigns #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VC1hW3mhK3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 14, 2020

Also Read l WWE WrestleMania 36: The Undertaker and AJ Styles will sign their contract on WWE RAW: WWE News

When asked what fans can expect at WrestleMania 36, Roman Reigns promised that he is going to defeat Goldberg and become the top superstar of WWE SmackDown. Roman Reigns then slammed Goldberg and called him a "part-timer". He said he has been training to become a wrestler since his childhood and he will give everything has during the WWE WrestleMania 36 match to become the WWE Universal Champion.

Also Read l Paige and Jeff Hardy to return on WWE SmackDown, may start WrestleMania 36 storylines: WWE News

“@Goldberg went to @GeorgiaFootball so IDK if he’s smart enough to operate a bulldozer.” - From the former @GeorgiaTechFB defender @wweromanreigns pic.twitter.com/wdy0sfmO9i — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 14, 2020

Also Read l Vince McMahon is uncertain about THIS Championship match for WrestleMania 36: WWE News