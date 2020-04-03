WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Preview, Predicted Results Ahead Of WrestleMania 36

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns is scheduled to come face-to-face with Universal States champion Goldberg. According to many, Roman Reigns will officially pull out from WrestleMania 36 and a new opponent for Goldberg will be revealed. Many believe, Braun Strowman could return and make the Goldberg vs Braun Strowman matchup official for WrestleMania 36.

John Cena is also scheduled to return ahead of WrestleMania 36 of and talk about the new challenge he relieved from Bray Wyatt. Some think that John Cena will accept Bray Wyatt’s challenge and will go on to face The Fiend at the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Champions the Miz and John Morrison are also scheduled to appear as they welcome The Usos and The New Day to their segment MIZ TV ahead of WrestleMania 36.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Wyatt challenges Cena to an unusual match ahead of WrestleMania 36 live

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Roman Reigns and Goldberg to come face to face

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Braun Strowman could return

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Goldberg vs Braun Strowman could be announced

WWE SmackDown live streaming: John Cena to appear and talk about Bray Wyatt’s challenge

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Usos and The New Day to visit MIZ TV

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Otis vs Dolph Ziggler feud to continue

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Daniel Bryan can confront Sami Zayn

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results: Roman Reigns' intense staredown with Goldberg ahead of WrestleMania 36 live

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l Rob Gronkowski suggests WrestleMania 36 live match

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown results: Roman Reigns vs Goldberg made official for WrestleMania 36 live