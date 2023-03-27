WrestleMania 39: Who Will Headline The 'Main Event' On Day 1? Check Predicted Match Card

WrestleMania 39 is just a handful of days away, and much like last year's edition this year as well the show of shows will take place in the span of two days. With only one each of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown left before the grandest stage lights up, the match card has almost been finalised yet there is limited information regarding which match is scheduled for night one and which one is set for night two. Thus, let's contemplate the subject.

Like every WrestleMania, this year too the PPV event will feature some of the biggest WWE superstars and witness the action boiling in the 4-sided ring. Some iconic entrances might also be lined up and a couple of surprise comebacks can also be anticipated. However, that's something that goes without saying about the event but as for the match card a total of 9 fights have been put on the sheet up until now, out of which only some have been stamped with a particular night. So, with the obscurity in the way let's clear it by putting on the thinking cap and predicting the predicted match card of Day 1.

WrestleMania: Predicted match card of Day 1

While the biggest headline of the event is going to be Roman Reigns vs Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title, and considering WWE will reserve this match for the night two main event, thus let's rule out this fixture from night one. Moreover, WWE have informed that John Cena will be kicking off the event, so let's keep that as part of night one. Rest, the combination can be made as follows.

John Cena vs Austin Theory (Singles match for the United States Title)

Seth Rollins vs Logan Paul (Singles match)

Trish Stratus, Lita, and Becky Lynch vs Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo) (6-women tag team match)

Edge vs Finn Balor (Hell in a Cell match)

Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley (WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match)

Along with the matches we can expect some major segments as well. Bray Wyatt's return could be on the cards, he can face Bobby Lashley after a mic brawl or can make his appearance with Uncle Howdy. With lots to look forward to, let's see what takes place at WrestleMania 39 night one.