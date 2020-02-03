Wrestlemania In Florida: Throwback To 2017 When The Undertaker Lost To Roman Reigns

It is February 2020 and WrestleMania 36 is just over a month away. No wonder, WWE fans are highly excited for the grandest PPV of the year. After a power-packed Royal Rumble, WrestleMania 36 is expected to be a massive thriller since a lot of major comebacks have taken place within a few weeks. It is expected to be a night of action in Tampa, Florida. However, Florida is not going to witness this kind of action for the first time. A lot of WrestleMania events have taken place in the city. The wrestling universe witnessed something exceptional when the marquee event took place the last time in Florida.

WrestleMania: This is what happened last time in Florida

WrestleMania 33 took place at Camping World Stadium in Florida on April 2, 2017. No wonder, every WrestleMania event brings something unique for the fans but WrestleMania 33 was different. It brought a major blow to the WWE universe. While a lot of fans got happy, some fans were stunned and devastated.

The Undertaker lost against Roman Reigns

After a long-fought battle, Roman Reigns pinned down The Undertaker in front of the whole world. WWE fans took a lot of time to absorb the fact and some of them tagged it as the worst WrestleMania main event ever. The Undertaker fought with all his heart but Roman Reigns was just too strong for him. Take a look at the fight that stunned the entire world from Florida

Brock Lesnar went all over Goldberg

The scorecard became 1-2 for Brock Lesnar as he finally defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania 33. After a dominating win at Survivor Series, everyone expected Goldberg to be the winner. However, Brock Lesnar’s back-to-back suplexes became too much to handle for Goldberg.

