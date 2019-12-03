WWE Legend Kurt Angle Opens Up About His Current Role At WWE RAW

Former WWE Champion and Olympic gold medallist Kurt Angle may have announced his retirement from WWE earlier this year. But, he still works for the wrestling company off- ring as the producer oF Monday night RAW. Recently, in an interview with Chicago Tribune, Kurt Angle revealed his current WWE role and talked about his transition from in-ring action to working backstage.

Kurt Angle revealed that he currently structure’s matches that have been scheduled by WWE. He gives suggestions and feedback to wrestlers, which elevates and improves their in-ring performance. Kurt Angle revealed that the most important thing for a wrestler to learn are basics. They also have to take care of their body while doing jumps and flips as an injury can make or break a wrestler.

“If you do it excessively at the beginning of your career, you're going to cut your career short. If you save your body, it will help you enormously," Kurt Angle quoted in Chicago Tribune Also Read l WWE RAW highlights: Bobby Lashley, Lana arrested in latest episode after Rusev's antics

WWE: Kurt Angle’s retirement

In March 2019, Kurt Angle announced that he will be retiring from WWE after WrestleMania 35 where he was scheduled to face Baron Corbin. Before his WrestleMania match in April, Kurt Angle faced many WWE superstars like Apollo Crews, Chad Gable and Samoa Joe. Kurt then faced AJ Styles and lost the match. During a press conference of WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle talked about his match against Baron Corbin and said.

"I don't think it's the match that I hoped for, I think it was the match that should have happened."

In the final match, Kurt Angle lost to Baron Corbin and transitioned to a backstage role as a producer. In July 2019, Angle appeared on the RAW Reunion episode with WWE Legends like Triple H, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin and various other fellow wrestlers of his era. However, he recently appeared on the August 5, 2019, episode of WWE RAW where he was introduced as a special guest referee for the match against Drew McIntyre and Cedric Alexander. Both the fighters took each other out and left Kurt Angle in the ring alone. ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt came to the ring and punished the former WWE Champion.

