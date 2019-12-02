Rey Mysterio: WWE's Most Memorable Matches Featuring The Masked Luchador

Rey Mysterio has always been an underdog in wrestling. However, that did not stop him from being one of the biggest superstars of WWE. The Luchador has surpassed men who are bigger than him and he has the ability to turn any match in his favour at any time. Rey Mysterio recently made an unsuccessful attempt at winning the WWE Championship against Brock Lesnar. However, he managed to get the last laugh by planting a double 619 on Brock Lesnar with his son Dominik. Let us see the five greatest Rey Mysterio matches of all time.

WWE: Rey Mysterio’s Top 5 Matches

2006 Royal Rumble

The Luchador was second to enter the ring and he managed to stand tall till the end of the game. Rey Mysterio made an iconic entry by replicating Eddie Guerrero’s car entrance. The Mexican outclassed every one and planted a fabulous double 619 over Triple H and Randy Orton in the final phase of the fight. Rey Mysterio survived for a record 62 minutes inside the ring and became the second fighter to win a Royal Rumble from the No 2 spot.

Wrestle Mania 22

Rey Mysterio fought Randy Orton and Kurt Angle in an epic triple threat fight at WrestleMania 22 in 2006. WWE World Heavyweight Championship was on the line and the little man overcame all his boundaries to get his hands over the title. After a hard-fought victory, Rey Mysterio dedicated his title to Eddie Guerrero.

WWE Championship victory in 2011

CM Punk’s WWE exit gave Rey Mysterio an opportunity to take a shot at the WWE Championship belt. Rey Mysterio faced The Miz for the vacant WWE Championship title and both men played the fight of their career. In the end, the Mexican stayed strong and outclassed The Miz for the title.

Victory against Shawn Michaels

Just one day after Eddie Guerrero’s death, Rey Mysterio had the greatest night of his WWE career. Unfortunately, his idol was not there to experience it. The 1.68 m Mexican defeated WWE legend Shawn Michaels at RAW. He dedicated the victory to Eddie Guerrero.

WrestleMania 2005

Rey Mysterio faced his idol Eddie Guerrero at WrestleMania 25. Mysterio stunned everyone by defeating Eddie. Both the men appreciated the other at the end of the fight. The clash still remains popular among hardcore WWE fans. Let us know which is your favourite Rey Mysterio match of all time.

