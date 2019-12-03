WWE RAW Highlights: Bobby Lashley, Lana Arrested In Latest Episode After Rusev's Antics

Monday night RAW was probably the best Rusev had in a long time. In the episode, Lana did her best to move her restraining order to Nashville, Tennessee. However, her attempt to navigate the United States legal system blew up in her face. To begin with, Rusev found a way to go around the Nashville police officers assigned to protect Bobby Lashley. An upset Lashley did not take this well. He got upset with Nashville’s finest and scolded them for being bad at their jobs. In the heat of the moment, he stormed past one of the officers, brushing against the latter’s shoulder. This immediately led to Lashley’s arrest.

Lana slaps an officer and gets jailed too

Watching her boyfriend getting handcuffed enraged Lana. She was so furious that she ended up slapping an officer in the face. And soon enough, she joined her boyfriend, sporting handcuffs too. It seems like the Lashley-Lana-Rusev storyline is just getting more interesting. Earlier last month, Rusev had defended his storyline on WWE. He had said that his storyline involving his real-life wife Lana and Bobby Lashley was one of the hottest on storylines on the network. It is one of the most divisive storylines on WWE.

Figures this bum could only get me when my back is turned...🙄 #WWEStarrcade https://t.co/cp8dmKaOao — Bobby Lashley (@fightbobby) December 2, 2019

It has made many wonder how it is affecting Rusev and Lana in real life. However, Rusev defended the storyline saying it was like Hollywood actors playing a role. He said that while most people find it unusual, he and his wife were professionals and handled the situation exactly how it should be done. In the past RAW episodes, Lana has lured Rusev into a trap by claiming she was pregnant with his child so that her latest beau Bobby Lashley could blindside him. She also claimed that Rusev tried to have sex with her in the tank at WrestleMania. While some fans have misunderstood the whole situation and deeply divided about the storyline, all of this is just a script and a few well-seasoned actor-wrestlers.

