WWE Raw Results: Triple H Unveils Heavyweight Title; Brock Lesnar Set To Return Next Week

The latest edition of WWE Monday Night Raw witnessed a huge announcement from Triple H. Matches such as Finn Balor vs Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio vs Damien Priest, and Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory were also in action. So, from all segments to matches, here's a complete summary of what took place on the Red brand.

Cody Rhodes kicked off the show and gave a breakdown of his upcoming match with Brock Lesnar, set to take place at Backlash. The American Nightmare was interrupted by Finn Balor, who laid forward a proposal for Cody to join Judgment Day. Rhodes respectfully rejected the Balor's offer, but things got heated up leading to a match later in the night.

Triple H's huge announcement on WWE Raw

Triple H addressed the WWE Universe on Monday Night Raw. He mentioned the upcoming draft and how Roman Reigns has earned the right to choose whether to defend his title or not. HHH, then went on to say that he is aware that the fans deserve more and thus unveiled a new glittery title. The Undisputed World Heavyweight championship would exist in presence of the Universal Championship. The Game further stated that the new Heavyweight Champion will be crowned at the Night of Champions.

Later in the night, Seth Rollins came out to cut out a promo. He made it known that his sights are on the new championship. Rollins was interrupted by Omos, the two are set to engage in a storyline.

WWE Raw Results

The Bloodline (Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Solo Sikoa) vs. Latino World Order. Result: The Bloodline won the match via. pinfall.

Victorious on #WWERaw, The @WWEUsos are ready for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match this week on #SmackDown! ☝️ @WWESoloSikoa pic.twitter.com/ZnnqNL6urI — WWE India (@WWEIndia) April 25, 2023

Next Week, Brock Lesnar will make his return on WWE Raw. He would come to address Cody Rhodes. However, all hell could broke out if they come face to face.