WWE Draft 2023: Full SmackDown And Raw Roster After Big Changes In Draft Take Place

Quick links:
Image: WWE
The Friday Night SmackDown featured day 1 of the WWE Draft 2023. Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Edge, AJ Styles, went to the shake-up process. Thus, let's find out which superstar moved to which brand.
The Friday Night SmackDown featured day 1 of the WWE Draft 2023. Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Edge, AJ Styles, etc. went through the shake-up process. Thus, let's find out which superstar moved to which brand and what will be the fate of The Bloodline. While the draft procedure did take place but there was no stopping the high-octane wrestling entertainment action. The night had a pre-determined main event in the form of the Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, plus superstars like Sheamus LA Knight also were scheduled for action.
Triple H kicked off the much-awaited weekly show and introduced the first set of Draft picks for both WWE Raw and SmackDown. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were the first picks. Followed by Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch. Here's the superstars' next destination.
The Draft also promised some surprise guests and the very first of the night were Rob Van Dam and Michael Hayes. They announced the destiny of the next 4 picks which included, Street Profits, Imperium, Edge, and Matt Riddle. Here's where they go.
The forever-known general manager of SmackDown Teddy Long appeared alongside WWE Hall of Famer JBL. They announced the next set of draft picks. Here are the next picks.
To conclude the day 1 Draft picks, the showstopper Shawn Michaels made his way along with Road Dogg. They announced the next 4 picks. Here are the final picks of the day.