WWE Draft 2023: Full SmackDown And Raw Roster After Big Changes In Draft Take Place

The Friday Night SmackDown featured day 1 of the WWE Draft 2023. Superstars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Edge, AJ Styles, etc. went through the shake-up process. Thus, let's find out which superstar moved to which brand and what will be the fate of The Bloodline. While the draft procedure did take place but there was no stopping the high-octane wrestling entertainment action. The night had a pre-determined main event in the form of the Usos vs Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, plus superstars like Sheamus LA Knight also were scheduled for action.

WWE Draft 2023: Which brand picked Roman Reigns?

Triple H kicked off the much-awaited weekly show and introduced the first set of Draft picks for both WWE Raw and SmackDown. Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were the first picks. Followed by Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch. Here's the superstars' next destination.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman: SmackDown (With Reigns' departure to SmackDown, Triple H announced the newly introduced WWE World Heavyweight Title will be exclusive to WWE Raw). The fate of Bloodline will be revealed on Day 2 of the WWE Draft 2023.

Cody Rhodes: WWE Raw

Bianca Belair: SmackDown

Becky Lynch: Raw

WWE Draft 2023: Rob Van Dam and Michael Hayes Announced the next Four Pick

The Draft also promised some surprise guests and the very first of the night were Rob Van Dam and Michael Hayes. They announced the destiny of the next 4 picks which included, Street Profits, Imperium, Edge, and Matt Riddle. Here's where they go.

The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins): WWE SmackDown

Imperium: WWE Raw

Edge: WWE SmackDown

Matt Riddle: WWE Raw

Teddy Long and JBL Announce The Selections for The Third Round

The forever-known general manager of SmackDown Teddy Long appeared alongside WWE Hall of Famer JBL. They announced the next set of draft picks. Here are the next picks.

Bobby Lashley: WWE SmackDown

Drew McIntyre: WWE Raw

The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim): WWE SmackDown

The Miz: WWE Raw

Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg Announce The Final Four Picks

To conclude the day 1 Draft picks, the showstopper Shawn Michaels made his way along with Road Dogg. They announced the next 4 picks. Here are the final picks of the day.

Shinsuke Nakamura: WWE Raw

Damage CTRL: SmackDown

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn: WWE SmackDown

Indi Hartwell: WWE Raw

