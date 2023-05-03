WWE Draft: Rating best and worst picks from recently concluded WWE Draft 2023

As WWE Draft 2023 has concluded and the superstars' destiny has been displayed on the big screen, a flow of opinions about what transpired at the recent edition of WWE Raw and SmackDown has been surfacing on the internet. While the enthusiasts have already begun mulling over the potential storylines, it is time to take a step back and gauge what's worth and what's not. Let's rate the best and worst picks from the superstars shake up.

Click here for complete WWE Draft list

Considering the disagreement that was shown during the recent weekly shows between the members of the Bloodline, a crack among the group was imminent and when Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Paul Heyman were drafted to Raw, the fate of the Usos was in question. However, the Bloodline remained intact as Usos were also picked by the blue brand. Ahead of the draft, Triple H announced the return of the WWE World Heavyweight Champion, and it was also announced that wherever Roman Reigns will go, the heavyweight Title will take the opposite route. Thus, as the Tribal Chief is headed to SmackDown, the heavyweight title will be associated with Raw. Seth Rollins, who is seen as the other alpha alongside Reigns has been picked by Raw and will come in the title picture. Many such scripts have been formed, so without further ado let's pay heed to them by rating the best and worst picks from WWE Draft.

WWE Draft Best Picks

Seth Rollins to Raw: Following his WrestleMania match with Logan Paul, nothing seemed to be happening for Seth Rollins. Thus, with a new title in the fray, he might become the World champion once again. However, before that, he is set to face Omos at WWE Backlash.

Following his WrestleMania match with Logan Paul, nothing seemed to be happening for Seth Rollins. Thus, with a new title in the fray, he might become the World champion once again. However, before that, he is set to face Omos at WWE Backlash. Cody Rhodes to Raw : Cody Rhodes going to Raw means he would not face Roman Reigns again. However, one could say that there is still a part of the storyline remaining between him and Seth Rollins. The two can reinvigorate their rivalry at Raw.

: Cody Rhodes going to Raw means he would not face Roman Reigns again. However, one could say that there is still a part of the storyline remaining between him and Seth Rollins. The two can reinvigorate their rivalry at Raw. Brock Lesnar: Brock Lesnar is a free agent i.e., he is free to appear anywhere he wants. Whether it is Raw or SmackDown, the beast incarnate can head to either red or blue and can victimize anyone.

WWE Draft Worst picks