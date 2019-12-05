WWE Backstage Viewership Increases With RAW Superstar Seth Rollins' Debut

Seth Rollins is a hot commodity. His appearance on WWE Backstage increased the show's viewership. According to ShowBuzzDaily, the viewership for December 3’s episode averaged close to 138,000 viewers, which is 18,000 viewers higher than last week’s episode.

Also Read | Seth Rollins Picks His 4 Greatest Superstars Of All Time And It Does NOT Include John Cena

Watch Seth Rollins speak on CM Punk, being hated and social media's 'double-edge'

Also Read | John Cena To Play Unique Cameo On WWE NXT With A Looming WrestleMania Announcement

Seth Rollins on WWE Backstage

Yesterday’s episode focused on Seth Rollins' debut on the show. The show’s hosts Renee Young, Booker T, Christian and Paige talked to the WWE Superstar about the recent fan backlash he has been receiving. They also asked him about his social media presence and his opinion of CM Punk. During his appearance on the show, Rollins focused mostly on the fan backlash he has been experiencing. He initially stated that he did not understand why he was receiving so much hate from the WWE Universe. However, by the end of the show, he concluded that hating the top man was a cool thing, which is why people were turning against him.

Also Read | WWE: Triple H Reveals Huge Plans For India; Aims To Start A Talent Base

Who would he add to a new Shield like trio? What's his favorite gear? Who is his dream @WrestleMania 36 opponent? @WWERollins answers your questions in our #WWEBackstage Q&A! pic.twitter.com/IvPtOecfe2 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 4, 2019

Also Read | WWE: 5 Incredible Records Which Were Broken In 2019 As The Year Draws To A Close

WWE Backstage on 103rd rank

The show was ranked 103rd on Tuesday night cable. It lost to Total Divas which averaged 247,000 viewers and was ranked 74th for the night. While the increase in viewership is good news, the show’s current viewership is significantly lower than its preview episode in October. CM Punk is expected to return next week on the show. Hopefully, his third appearance on the show would work wonders for the viewership.

Seth Rollins' recap on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins has turned heel on WWE. On last week’s episode of WWE RAW, he had rebuked his teammates for the Red Brand’s poor performance in the Survivor Series. He notably blamed Randy Orton, Charlotte Flair and Authors of Pain for the lousy performance that made the team lose. It had angered the roster. It had prompted Rollins to issue an apology this week on WWE RAW. However, his apology did not go down well with his teammates, who were miffed with the star.

WWE Backstage then invited Rollins on the show so that the star could explain his behaviour. It seems his presence is enough to revive the ratings. Maybe it is time WWE makes use of Seth Rollins’ ability to pull in the crowd.