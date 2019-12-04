The Debate
WWE: Triple H Reveals Huge Plans For India; Aims To Start A Talent Base

WWE News

Founder and senior producer of WWE NXT Triple H yet again acknowledged India as an essential market for WWE in a recent interview with a leading publication

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Triple H has yet again acknowledged India as an essential market for WWE. In a recent interview with a leading publication, Triple H spoke about his experiences of working in India in 2017. He wrestled Jinder Mahal and defeated him in Delhi. It was the biggest match in Indian wrestling history. After the match, Triple H’s hand was raised in victory by Jinder Mahal himself. The show was held in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Triple H on Indian fans and India

Speaking to the publication, Triple H termed his experience as incredible. He thanked the people of India for their continued support to WWE. Also, he said that India is a fantastic place. Triple H said that he keeps sending his ambassadors to visit India. He also said that he can’t wait to come back to India.

Also, the WWE NXT producer revealed that World Wrestling Entertainment is planning to set up a base in India to search and nurture the local talents. He said that the company is willing to host more shows in India soon. He stated that India is a crucial place for WWE’s expansion. However, he added that it wouldn’t be easy. Triple H stated that the company’s long term plan is to have global events regularly in India. He signed off by saying that they are already in the United Kingdom and now they are planning for India.

Published:
