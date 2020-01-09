WWE Bouncers Beat Up American Actor Rick Malone By Mistake On WWE RAW; Watch Clip

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) faced some embarrassment as its security was spotted wrestling a man who had rolled into the ring during the latest episode of WWE RAW. The two stewards were clearly not given the memo by the WWE management as they were quick to jump in on the scene and wrangle him straight to the canvas.

This was after a mystery man, dressed in a regular suit, made a dash to the ring, rolling through the ropes, while AJ Styles celebrated his win over Akira Tozawa and was on his way out. While it's obvious that the arena security was unable to recognise him, it was partly the actor's fault for rolling into the ring too early, inviting a beatdown.

Oops! The “fan” who was tackled by #RAW security was Lana and Bobby Lashley’s pastor. pic.twitter.com/MjLlqqLnIM — WrestlingNews.co - WWE/AEW News (@WrestlingNewsCo) January 7, 2020

WWE RAW: American actor Rick Malone revealed as the mystery man!

It was later learnt that the mystery man was actually a New York-based actor Rick Malone after he took to his Facebook page to comment on the wedding segment, calling his time on WWE TV as the craziest 20 minutes of his professional acting career. Rick Malone was seen portraying the wedding officiant for Bobby Lashley and Lana on last week's episode of WWE RAW.

However, this time around, Malone was trying to get to the venue to finish off the wedding between the two which was interrupted by the former Riott Squad member Liv Morgan, who made a sensational comeback to the show in a bizarre twist.

Rick Malone had also posted a series of videos on his Facebook account from the night. However, despite the brief moment of misunderstanding, 'The Reverend' dusted himself down and returned to proceed with his duties of preparing for the second wedding segment between Bobby Lashley and Lana. After the incident unfolded, WWE RAW went into a commercial break, and when they came back, the announce had to meekly explain what had happened.

