WWE RAW: Lana To Marry Lashley; Joe, Owens And Mysterio May Confront Rollins And The AOP

With Royal Rumble just a few weeks away, WWE would want to introduce some new storylines and rivalries. In the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, fans will see a marriage segment between Lana and Bobby Lashley. After getting brutalised by former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and The AOP last week, Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio can also appear on RAW to take their revenge. Aleister Black is also scheduled to face Buddy Murphy in a WWE TLC rematch.

Major matches/segments that can happen on WWE RAW

WWE RAW: Lana and Bobby Lashley marriage segment

A few weeks ago on WWE RAW, fans saw Bobby Lashley get down on one knee to propose to Lana. Later, it was revealed that the two will get married in the final episode of RAW 2019 (December 30, 2019). Since then, WWE has been promoting the upcoming marriage segment in various ways. The segment between the duo and Rusev is bringing a lot of viewers. However, there are still some fans who are not liking the ongoing drama. Last week on RAW, Rusev revealed that he has moved on and said, "I am single and ready to mingle." Fans will be looking forward to seeing whether Lana and Bobby Lashley successfully tie the knot or not.

You’re all cordially invited to attend our wedding Monday, December 30! No better way to close out the year than watching us say “I do”...@RusevBUL I’ll save you a seat!



WWE RAW: Samoa Joe, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio may confront Seth Rollins and The AOP

Last week, fans saw AOP and Seth Rollins make many appearances and punish everyone coming in their way. They started the night by brutalising Kevin Owens after the former NXT Champion defeated Mojo Rawley. The AOP then went on to punish Rey Mysterio and Samoa Joe after the 'masked luchador' retained his WWE United States Championship title against Seth Rollins. Fans believe that the three can come back to confront the former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and The AOP. Many believe that a Tag-Team match between the two obvious teams can happen in the upcoming episodes or at the upcoming Royal Rumble PPV.

