Ric Flair Likely To Make AEW Switch As WWE Contract Expiry Nears: Report

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE legend Ric Flair’s contract will be expiring at the end of 2019. Ric Flair maybe aged 70 but still is capable of taking bumps whenever needed. On the other hand, there have been reports suggesting that he has signed a new deal with the WWE. So will Ric Flair stay on in the WWE or leave?

The report also suggested that there are chances of Ric Flair moving to AEW. This speculation was made as he is a very old friend of AEW founder Tony Khan. Khan was invited to Flair's wedding as well. WWE will have to make a good offer to keep Ric Flair as they wouldn’t want to see the former WWE champion on their rival brand AEW.

Ric Flair WWE contract in jeopardy: When did it all start?

The speculations about Ric Flair leaving WWE started with the announcement that his merchandise will not be sold any longer on Pro Wrestling Tees after January 13, 2020. But it was reportedly his own team’s decision to end the sale of his merchandise and it had nothing to do with his contract.

