Rusev Opens Up On Intense Discussions With WWE CEO Vince McMahon

Ex- WWE wrestler Rusev established himself as one of the biggest prodigies of wrestling community after he notched the WWE United States Championship in 2017. However, The 'Bulgarian Brute' considers his face-off with The Undertaker to be one of the most remarkable days of his entire WWE career. WWE recently released Rusev from their roster due to COVID-19 pay cuts, for which Vince McMahon deliberately had to face a lot of heat from the wrestling fan base. However, before relinquishing his WWE career Rusev has had a lot of iconic moments in the promotion, one of them was facing The Undertaker at The Greatest Royal Rumble of 2018 in Saudi Arabia.

WWE News: Rusev recalls intense meeting with Vince McMahon

Rusev on his YouTube channel revealed that in 2018 Vince McMahon called him up to offer a fight against The Undertaker at Saudi Arabia. The Bulgarian Brute revealed that he initially thought it was a joke but sooner realised that Vince McMahon was pretty sure about the match up. “I thought it was a rib. I got called in the office by Vince. He said ‘Miro, I got you working with The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia’. I’m like (laughs) and ‘I’m winning right?’ That’s exactly what I said, that’s what exactly my reaction was. Because I thought he was joking. So I said, ‘I’m going over, right?’ He was like ‘Hahaha.’ He looked at me kind of like ‘Alright sir, I’ll see you next time’,” said Rusev.

In the Greatest Royal Rumble contest of 2018, Rusev was accompanied by Aiden English to face The Undertaker inside the WWE ring. However, The Undertaker still notched the victory as the entire King Abdullah International Stadium witnessed in awe. Although Rusev managed to overpower The Phenom on several occasions of the fight, it did not prove out to be helpful until the end. The Undertaker planted a tombstone over Rusev and ended Aiden English’s assistance with a vicious chokeslam in the matchup. While Rusev tried to retaliate, The Undertaker landed another Tombstone pile driver to seal the victory for himself in one of the biggest fights of his career.

