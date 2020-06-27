WWE Coronavirus Cases Soar Past 30 As Company Braces For Weekly Testing: Reports

Despite the WWE coronavirus cases rapidly rising, the company is yet to take a major stand about the production of the weekly episodes. Earlier this week, reports indicated that the WWE coronavirus cases were around the two-dozen mark. Since the report, the COVID-19 cases count has gone past 30. Multiple reports have confirmed that several tests which were negative came back positive when the individuals were re-tested.

I've been told that the number of people confirmed with coronavirus in the #wwe has passed 30 people.



A number of early negatives are now positive. Things have changed drastically in the last week. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 26, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Coronavirus Cases In "two Dozens Range" As Company Fears Large Outbreak

WWE coronavirus cases over 30; rising rapidly

Things have drastically changed for the wrestling promotion since the developmental talent, who was present among the audience on June 9, tested positive for the virus. The number of positive cases has since continued to rise within the WWE. It is expected that more positive cases will be reported as the company continues testing all its employees, in-ring talents and backstage staff.

Also Read | WWE Coronavirus: Which WWE Star Has Coronavirus? Fans Speculate As Developmental Talent Tests Positive

“WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the statement read. With WWE coronavirus cases rising fast, the company noted that it will continue testing their entire roster each week before commencing with the production. Although the company is aware of the possibility of an outbreak within the promotion, WWE is planning to move ahead with its scheduled production with extra precautions and guidelines for all employees.

Also Read | WWE Coronavirus: Is WWE Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus Scare? WWE Cancels Production Temporarily

WWE stars with coronavirus: Renee Young coronavirus, Kayla Braxton coronavirus stories

As of now, WWE announcers Renee Young and Kayla Braxton, along with WWE producer Adam Pearce, have been confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. Reports indicate multiple on-screen talents have also tested positive for COVID-19, although details surrounding the identities of the talents is not known.

The 'Renee Young coronavirus' news was confirmed by the presenter herself when she took to Twitter and said that she is one of the people to test positive for COVID-19. Young, who is married to former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley), said her show (WWE Backstage) got cancelled due to the sudden outbreak and now she has contracted COVID-19.

Subsequently, announcer and host of WWE The Bump, Kayla Braxton confirmed she tested positive for the virus for the second time on Thursday. Braxton had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 in March. She took to Twitter to announce the news to her fans but deactivated her account soon after.

We wish Kayla Braxton a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/AktRSl9I12 — Wrestlelamia #BLM (@wrestlelamia) June 25, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Coronavirus: Renee Young Coronavirus Statement, WWE Stars With Coronavirus

(Image Credits: WWE Performance Center Official Website)