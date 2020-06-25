WWE Coronavirus Cases In "two Dozens Range" As Company Fears Large Outbreak: Reports

The WWE coronavirus scare has turned into a nightmare after reports state multiple WWE personnel have tested positive for coronavirus. The number of WWE coronavirus is in the 'two dozens' range, which also includes a WWE in-ring talent, reports PWInsider. It remains unknown how many of them who tested positive are wrestlers. Three people, who were present at the Performance Center, reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

Apparently as part of the most recent Coronavirus test, there are #wwe employees testing positive who tested negative last week.



COVID-19 has a prolonged incubation period and if a positive result came in, they would work as normal. — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) June 24, 2020

Also Read | WWE News: Is WWE Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus Scare? WWE Production Cancelled Temporarily

WWE coronavirus: Renee Young coronavirus announcement

WWE announcer and commentator, Renee Young took to Twitter to confirm that she has tested positive for the virus. Renee Young, who is married to former WWE superstar Dean Ambrose (now known as Jon Moxley), said her show (WWE Backstage) got cancelled and now she has contracted COVID-19. Jon Moxley was himself pulled out for Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite after he came in contact with a person who had COVID-19. It remains unknown if the person he came in contact with was Renee Young or someone else.

Man. What a few days. My show gets cancelled and I get Covid. Wear your masks and wash your hands. Stay safe, everyone ❤️ — Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) June 25, 2020

Also Read | Which WWE Star Has Coronavirus? Fans Speculate As Developmental Talent Tests Positive

WWE coronavirus: WWE production to undergo major change?

Meanwhile, the number of WWE coronavirus cases continues to rise exponentially. The company noted that it will now test all employees ahead of the production of the weekly shows i.e. RAW, SmackDown and NXT. "WWE will continue COVID-19 testing of its talent, production crew and employees in advance of TV productions for the foreseeable future," the WWE coronavirus statement read.

Also Read | WWE Confirms Wrestler Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 At Performance Center

Before last week's positive cases, the company only conducted temperature checks of all employees before they entered the facility. With the fear of the WWE coronavirus scare being turned into an outbreak, the company will take drastic measures in testing and implementation of the social distancing guidelines. The WWE coronavirus issue became a major issue after a developmental talent, who posed as a crowd member during the tapings on June 9, tested positive for coronavirus. The individual has not been at the Performance Center since.

The state of Florida has also seen a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. On Wednesday, Florida reported 5,500 new cases of coronavirus. Almost 110,000 cases have been confirmed in the Sunshine state with a death toll over 3,200.

Also Read | WWE News: WWE Coronavirus: Superstars Were Instructed To Avoid Taking Photos Of COVID-19 Testing

(Image Credits: WWE Performance Center Official Website, Renee Young Instagram Handle)