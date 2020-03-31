Edge Opens Up On Mountain Bike Accident That Spurred His WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge stunned the entire wrestling universe by making his return at the Royal Rumble 2020 after almost a decade-long exile from WWE. He is currently lined up against Randy Orton in a marquee match at WrestleMania 36 and wrestling fans have been showing their support towards Edge for a long time now. However, a couple of months ago it seemed like Edge was never going to return to the WWE ring again after facing a career-threatening injury in 2012. Despite that, Edge overcame his physical limitations and returned for the fans. Edge has now revealed what made his comeback to WWE possible.

WWE News: Edge bike accident makes his comeback to WWE

During an interview with ESPN, Edge said that a mountain bike accident gave him the strength to make his way back to WWE. The former World champion met with an accident during the shooting of “Celtic Warrior” and that’s when he realised that he can possibly return to WWE. Though medical officials saw it as a ‘huge risk’, Edge was adamant about coming back to WWE and he chose Royal Rumblle2020 as the perfect venue.

"My family doctor just said, ‘Let’s get some pictures on it, just see where you’re at, and we’ll see a spine specialist here in Asheville.’ [I] did that, met with [the specialist]. He said, ‘Keep doing what you’re doing. Obviously, it’s working for you,’ and that’s when I floated out the, ‘But what about wrestling?’" said Edge during his interview with ESPN.

WWE News: Edge bike accident details

In the interview, Edge claimed that his fellow WWE superstar Sheamus wanted to do some challenging stunts for the shooting of “Celtic Warrior” and Edge decided to do mountain biking. However, things took a turn for the worse after Edge met with an unfortunate accident in the process. Though the medical team saw it as an injury, it was a gateway for Edge’s WWE return according to the Hall of Famer.

