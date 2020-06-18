Is WWE Shutting Down Due To Coronavirus Scare? WWE Cancels Production Temporarily

In an interesting turn of events, the 'WWE shutting down' story seems to gain a lot of traction across social media platforms. Earlier this week, news broke stating an unknown WWE developmental talent had tested positive for coronavirus, sending the entire WWE community into a frenzy. The WWE coronavirus news inadvertently fueled the 'WWE shutting down' rumours, with fans now questioning: is WWE cancelled and what will be the future of the weekly tapings?

WWE shutting down? Is WWE cancelled?

Addressing the rumours, the company shut down all production on Tuesday after the developmental talent tested positive for the virus. The shut down was used a way to conduct mass testing of all WWE talents, backstage personnel and other employees. However, the answer to 'Is WWE cancelled?' remains negative as reports indicate that WWE will resume their usual production routines, despite the threat of an outbreak within the company. Reports also state this week's WWE coronavirus testing was the first time the company tested all its employees since the pandemic hit the United States in late February.

BREAKING: A developmental talent in WWE who was last on site at the Performance Center on June 9 has tested positive for COVID-19.



All talent, production crew and employees who were on-site will now be tested.



Following the results, WWE plans to proceed w/ normal schedule. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) June 16, 2020

So, is WWE cancelled temporarily? WWE calls it quits rumours

As mentioned above, the production of WWE shows will be resumed and the weekly programmes i.e. RAW, SmackDown and NXT, will continue to be aired as scheduled. However, amid current circumstances, the company might deploy some added precautions while filming the shows and also with respect to the talent present in the crowd section. This is the second known case of coronavirus in the company.

Which WWE superstar has coronavirus?

WWE is yet to release the details of the developmental talent who tested positive for the virus. WWE associate medical director Dr Jeffrey Dugas confirmed that the talent posed a crowd member on June 9. However, the wrestler has not been to the Performance Center since that day. Dugas also said that no other WWE personnel exhibited symptoms of COVID-19. Reports indicate WWE will reveal the identity of the talent through a press release. Back in April, an on-screen talent who is a wrestler reportedly tested positive for the virus around the WrestleMania weekend. WWE had also sent superstars Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke home ahead of WrestleMania 36 for unknown reasons.

EVOLVE wrestling to be bought by WWE?

In other news, EVOLVE - WWE's only feeder promotion in the United States - is reportedly on the verge of being sold. The status of EVOLVE has been in question for the past few weeks, with certain reports indicating WWE is interested in acquiring the promotion. WWE could possibly merge with NXT, which is now recognized as the company's third brand, and increase the talent pool in NXT's roster.

Did… WWE just buy and kill EVOLVE? — Andrea Hangst (@FBALL_Andrea) June 12, 2020

Alternatively, WWE could also use EVOLVE as the developmental brand, the role NXT served for the past few years. WWN VP of talent relations, Gabe Sapolsky, recently shared the message in the private "Evolve Core Roster" Facebook group: "We have no plans to run shows so we are going to eliminate this group this week and delete it. I mean (WWN owner) Sal (Hamaoui) isn’t even on Facebook anymore.” While this might just be due to the financial restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, for hardcore fans of pro-wrestling, it a strong indication that the future of EVOLVE is numbered.

If Evolve’s WWE contract is similar to the contracts the UK promotions were offered, which everyone kinda believes even though it’s unconfirmed, WWE can buy & shut down Evolve whenever they want. Which makes me suspect that they signed such a deal in 10/2018 as Evolve Wrestling. — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) June 17, 2020

