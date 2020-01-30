WWE Wrestlers To Have More Time Off As The Promotion Cuts Back On Live Events

WWE Superstars are scheduled to have more free time on their hands. The company recently made some drastic changes in their monthly time table. According to reports, both RAW and SmackDown superstars used to wrestle in 4 shows per week. However, they will now work in a maximum of 10 shows per month.

However, in March 2020, wrestlers will work for a maximum of 14 days. WWE is expected to do one PPV event in February and March respectively. On February 27, 2020, WWE is scheduled to air their Super ShowDown PPV from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, the Elimination Chamber is scheduled to be held on March 8, 2020 in Philadelphia.

According to WWE’s official website, here are the live events scheduled for February 2020:

February 3, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Salt Lake City, UT)

February 7, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (San Jose, CA)

February 8, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Oakland, CA)

February 9, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Fresno, CA)

February 10, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Ontario, CA)

February 14, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (Vancouver, BC)

February 15, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Eugene, OR)

February 16, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Kennewick, WA)

February 17, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Everett, WA)

February 21, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (Glendale, AZ)

February 23, 2020: Raw live event (Brandon, MB)

February 24, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Winnipeg, MB)

February 27, 2020: Super ShowDown (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia)

February 28, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (Boston, MA)

February 29, 2020: SmackDown live event (Elmira, NY)

February 29, 2020: Raw live event (State College, PA)

According to WWE’s official website, here are the live events scheduled for March 2020:

March 1, 2020: Raw live event (Salisbury, MD)

March 1, 2020: SmackDown live event (Syracuse, NY)

March 2, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Brooklyn, NY)

March 6, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (Buffalo, NY)

March 7, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Allentown, PA)

March 8, 2020: Elimination Chamber PPV (Philadelphia, PA)

March 9, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Washington, DC)

March 13, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (Detroit, MI)

March 14, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Toronto, ON)

March 15, 2020: Raw/SmackDown SuperShow (Youngstown, OH)

March 16, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Pittsburgh, PA)

March 19, 2020: SmackDown live event (Mobile, AL

March 20, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (New Orleans, LA)

March 21, 2020: SmackDown Live event (Alexandria, LA)

March 21, 2020: Raw live event (Springfield, MA)

March 22, 2020: Raw live event (New York, NY)

March 22, 2020: SmackDown live event (Bossier City, LA)

March 23, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Fort Worth, TX)

March 27, 2020: Friday Night SmackDown (Chicago, IL)

March 28, 2020: Raw live event (Tupelo, MS)

March 28, 2020: SmackDown live event (Milwaukee, WI)

March 29, 2020: Raw live event (Montgomery, AL)

March 29, 2020: SmackDown live event (Moline, IL)

March 30, 2020: Monday Night Raw (Atlanta, GA)

