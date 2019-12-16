Becky Lynch Goes Off Character To Praise Kabuki Warriors' Kaire Saine After WWE TLC Loss

The Kabuki Warriors defended their Women’s Tag Team title against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in the main event of WWE TLC pay-per-view event on Sunday, December 15, 2019. However, after the match, Becky Lynch broke her storyline character on WWE and praised Kairi Sane on Twitter.

.@KairiSaneWWE You truly are a warrior. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) December 16, 2019

Becky Lynch is currently having a character in WWE who doesn’t praise her opponents. However, 'The Man' made an exception by referring to Kairi Sane as a ‘warrior’ in her tweet.

A 10 “Diva” dark match *opened* the first WWE PPV of the decade, the 2010 Royal Rumble. It wasn’t televised.



A Women’s Tag Team Championship match is the Main Event of TLC 2019, the last WWE PPV of the decade.



That sums up the decade in Women’s Wrestling#WWETLC @WrestlingInc — Glenn Rubenstein (@GlennRubenstein) December 16, 2019

WWE TLC: Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair praise The Kabuki Warriors

All four WWE superstars went head to head in a brutal brawl and Kairi Sane seemed to give her best during the match. However, Asuka helped The Kabuki Warriors win the game as she climbed the ladder and pulled the belts to bag a win in the year’s last PPV event. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch’s tag team partner Charlotte Flair retweeted Asuka’s tweet. In that tweet, Asuka praised her partner Kairi Sane by calling her a tough fight. She also wrote that they are still the champions.

We are the champions⚓️🤡🙌

My partner @KairiSaneWWE is tough💪✨#WWETLC — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 16, 2019

Kabuki Warriors' rivalry with Becky Lynch: How did it all start?

Earlier this year, Kairi Sane came up to the main roster of WWE and was paired up with Asuka in a tag team. At a Hell in a Cell, The Kabuki Warriors won the Women's Tag Team titles against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross. The duo soon got into a rivalry with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, resulting in the match on Sunday.

