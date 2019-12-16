WWE TLC: Watch The Full WWE Roster Get Into A Brutal BRAWL After The Main Event

After a jaw-dropping main event between WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, WWE Universe saw many WWE superstars getting into a brawl backstage. Among the chaos, fans also saw Roman Reigns punishing Baron Corbin after the King defeated the Big Dog in a TLC match. The show ended with Reigns delivering a massive Spear to King Corbin that sent both rivals flying out of the stands and crashing onto the WWE Superstars who were fighting on the floor.

😱😱😱😱



The locker room has emptied and a massive brawl is underway after tonight's #WWETLC main event!!!! pic.twitter.com/Vd8mivV2mV — WWE (@WWE) December 16, 2019

Also Read l WWE TLC highlights, results as Roman Reigns vs King Corbin ends with full roster BRAWL

WWE TLC: King Corbin defeats Roman Reigns

The match started with King Corbin coming to the ring with his personal security. Roman Reigns was punishing each and every one of them while making his way to the ring. The match started and The Big Dog took control as he punished the King. However, Corbin turned the table by delivering a Deep Six to Reigns. He then dropped Reigns with a big clothesline for a near-fall.

Also Read l WWE TLC: Bobby Lashley defeats Rusev, Lana declares THE END of her 'ex-husband'

The Big Dog then tried to hit Corbin with a spear but was interrupted by a superkick from Dolph Ziggler. Corbin and Ziggler then tried to dump dog foods on Reigns again, but the former United States Champion broke through. In the later part of the match, Reigns tried to spear Corbin for the win but was again stopped by Ziggler who blasted him with a chair. King Corbin delivered the End of Days and won the match.

WWE TLC: ‘Many people have problem with Roman Reigns,’ says King Corbin

After their match, King Corbin was interviewed by a WWE host where The King revealed that many people in SmackDown have problems with Roman Reigns. That’s why no one came to help him. He added that if he wanted, he would have defeated Roman Reigns alone but he decided to call some of his friends just for enjoyment. He ended the conversation by saying that he told the entire WWE Universe that he will force Roman Reigns to bow down and at TLC, he proved that it can happen.

Also Read l WWE TLC: King Corbin defeats Roman Reigns with Dolph Ziggler and The Revival's help

Also Read l WWE TLC: Bray Wyatt invades The Miz's house during exclusive interview ahead of PPV