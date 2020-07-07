WWE Sees More Employees Testing COVID-19 Positive Despite Compulsory Face Mask Policy

There has been a significant rise in the WWE coronavirus cases in the recent testing conducted by the organisation, with several WWE employees testing positive for COVID-19. The report comes in despite WWE's official face mask policy, mandatory for all personnel in attendance at any TV taping. According to reports, 30 WWE employees have tested positive during the WWE COVID-19 testing over the past three weeks.

WWE coronavirus cases: WWE COVID-19 testing sees surge in positive cases

A Pro Wrestling Sheet report revealed that more WWE Employees at the Performance Center have tested positive for coronavirus. The report said that according to their sources, additional people in WWE tested positive for COVID-19 last week during the most recent round of WWE COVID-19 testing before TV tapings. The PWS report further states that WWE has performed more than 1,500 tests for coronavirus and that tests before every taping will continue for the foreseeable future. Six new WWE coronavirus cases have been reported in the latest round of tests, including behind the scenes workers and in-ring talent. The new cases take the WWE coronavirus cases tally to 30.

WWE coronavirus cases: Renee Young, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton tested positive for COVID-19

Among the WWE employees to test positive for coronavirus, Renee Young, Adam Pearce, and Kayla Braxton are the ones who have announced that they tested positive during the WWE COVID-19 testing. The rise in WWE coronavirus cases comes in despite the installation of the face mask policy. The face mask policy was installed at TV tapings to make sure all the WWE employees in attendance wear masks at the Performance Center. The people in attendance who violate the protocol will be fined $500 for the first violation and $1,000 for each thereafter according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. Despite the rise in WWE coronavirus cases, CEO Vince McMahon is reluctant to shut down production and remains adamant about continuing with live shows at the Performance Center in Florida.

WWE News: WWE Raw results

On this week’s WWE RAW, Big Show team up with The Viking Raiders to fight Randy Orton, Andrade, and Angel Garza. Meanwhile, Seth Rollins paired up with Murphy in a classic contest to step up against Aleister Black and Rey Mysterio in a tag-team fight, after Mysterio was medically cleared. The underdog Kairi Sane also rose above her critics in the latest episode of WWE RAW by defeating Sasha Banks in a David vs Goliath contest. According to the reports from Forbes, the latest episode of WWE RAW saw viewership numbers and ratings drop falling from 11,188,367 to 8,153,556.

