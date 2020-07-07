WWE Launches Brand New United States Title, Fans Deliver Their Verdict On New-look Belt

Then WWE United States Championship has been one of the most prestigious titles in the history of the promotion which has been held by numerous A-listers through the years. From John Cena to Rusev to Apollo Crews, the WWE United States Championship has often shifted hands but this time the valuable WWE title has been taken a step ahead with the promotion giving the title a new look. In the latest episode of WWE RAW, MVP stepped in and introduced a brand new United States Championship which subsequently surprised the entire wrestling community.

Current WWE United States Champion Apollo Crews will defend his title against MVP in the upcoming ‘The Horror Show’ at Extreme Rules. MVP has already stated that he is going to win the WWE United States Championship. The brand new WWE United States Championship will reportedly be similar to the WWE and Universal title with a prominent bald eagle logo on it.

WWE United States Championship now: WWE US title

The brand new WWE United States Championship is the only title from the main roster that has never been given an update since being recommissioned in WWE in 2003. Although John Cena used a custom spinner WWE United States Championship during his reign in 2004, the title has never been updated. It appears that WWE officials had already taken a note of it and the much-awaited version of WWE United States Championship has finally been unveiled. Current WWE US champion Apollo Crews will defend the new design against MVP in the upcoming Extreme Rules.

WWE fans react to the new WWE US title

Unlike the other WWE belts, the new WWE US title has not garnered negative criticism. Instead, WWE fans have gone on to deliver a positive verdict on the new design. While some of the fans claimed it has a pretty amazing design, a few WWE fans were more reserved as they said the new WWE US title “is not horrible”. There have been mixed reactions towards the brand new WWE US title till now but most of the fans are impressed with the design.

The new WWE United States Championship title is okay. It's not horrible.

Unpopular opinion - I love the new design on the #USTitle! It gives me the vibe of the NWA world championship.

I like it A LOT



Much better than the previous one



It's not 'WCW US Title' beautiful, but still good

