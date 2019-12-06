WWE Rumours: WWE Sides With Beleaguered Jeff Hardy But On THIS Condition

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy has had a tough year. The former champion has been battling injuries and legal troubles alike, bringing his status within the company into question. Now, the WWE has asked Hardy to address his health issues seriously. Hardy’s deal with WWE is suspended as of now as he has been out of action since April this year due to a knee injury. However, instead of terminating his contract, the company has added extra time to it. The company sources revealed that WWE is quite closely tracking Hardy's mental and physical health progress.

Jeff Hardy injury

According to Backstage sources, Hardy has taken the advice seriously and is working earnestly to get his life back on track.

Talking on an audio show, Mike Johnson said that Jeff Hardy’s deal was frozen due to his injury. Johnson explained that since Hardy was complying to WWE’s demands of concentrating on getting fit, the company had no reason to fire him. Speaking of Hardy’s legal troubles, he said that only time would tell what will happen when Hardy goes to court.

Watch Jeff Hardy's 10 most jaw-dropping dives

In April, Jeff Hardy was taken off camera after he suffered a bad knee injury that has kept him out of the ring till now. On the legal front, Hardy was arrested in July and again in October. The first time, he was booked for public intoxication in South Carolina. The second time, he was arrested for driving while impaired in North Carolina. Hardy will appear in court for the DWI charge.

Hardy has had a troubled past and WWE is sending out a clear message – the company wants Jeff Hardy to get his act together and return to TV and wrestling.