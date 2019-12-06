WWE SmackDown: Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

This week, WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place in Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center on Friday, December 6, 2019 (Saturday, December 7 in India). Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler in the upcoming episode of the blue brand show. Baron 'King' Corbin is also expected to arrive at the ring to take his revenge and humiliate the 'Big Dog' Reigns. The night will also feature Daniel Bryan and according to many wrestling outlets, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to confront ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

TOMORROW night on @WWE Friday Night SmackDown, it's the 'The Big Dog' @WWERomanReigns vs. @HEELZiggler!



Don't miss the action starting at 8e/7c on FOX. pic.twitter.com/a8kJTb5NIv — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 5, 2019

WWE SmackDown, December 6, 2019: Scheduled match card and segments

Roman Reigns to face Dolph Ziggler

Baron Corbin expected to come to the ring to humiliate the Big Dog

'The Celtic Warrior' Sheamus expected to make his comeback

'The New Day' set to face unannounced duo

Sasha Banks expected to confront Lacey Evans

Ali may make his move for the Intercontinental title

You heard the news on #WWEBackstage, @TheRealMorrison is coming BACK to @wwe! The question now is, what brand will he be a part of? Let us know in the comments below on what brand you want to see the 'Shaman of Sexy' show up! pic.twitter.com/PDcUfCpneB — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 4, 2019

WWE SmackDown live streaming details

In India, you can watch the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi). It will air at 5:30 AM IST on December 07, 2019. In the UK, WWE RAW can be viewed on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. If you are a USA viewer, you can watch the PPV live on USA Network at 8:00 PM. The matches can also be seen live on the WWE Network.

