WWE SmackDown: Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Everything You Need To Know

WWE News

This week, WWE SmackDown will take place in Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center on Friday, December 6, 2019 & here is more info.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE SmackDown

This week, WWE SmackDown is scheduled to take place in Fayetteville, North Carolina at Crown Coliseum - The Crown Center on Friday, December 6, 2019 (Saturday, December 7 in India). Former WWE Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to face Dolph Ziggler in the upcoming episode of the blue brand show. Baron 'King' Corbin is also expected to arrive at the ring to take his revenge and humiliate the 'Big Dog' Reigns. The night will also feature Daniel Bryan and according to many wrestling outlets, the former WWE Champion is scheduled to confront ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

WWE SmackDown, December 6, 2019: Scheduled match card and segments

  • Roman Reigns to face Dolph Ziggler

  • Baron Corbin expected to come to the ring to humiliate the Big Dog

  • 'The Celtic Warrior' Sheamus expected to make his comeback

  • 'The New Day' set to face unannounced duo

  • Sasha Banks expected to confront Lacey Evans

  • Ali may make his move for the Intercontinental title

WWE SmackDown live streaming details

In India, you can watch the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi). It will air at 5:30 AM IST on December 07, 2019. In the UK, WWE RAW can be viewed on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena. If you are a USA viewer, you can watch the PPV live on USA Network at 8:00 PM. The matches can also be seen live on the WWE Network.

Published:
