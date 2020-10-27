WWE Legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Gets Injured During Training, Reveals MASSIVE Cut

While it has been long since Dwayne Johnson has stepped inside a WWE ring, he maintains a physique of one top wrestler. The Hollywood superstar often shares his workout videos on social media where the Bramha Bull puts in the hard yards to get bigger and better with each passing day. During one such training session in his personal Iron Paradise gym, the WWE legend suffered a minor injury, and it was enough for him to showcase it on his Instagram profile.

Dwayne Johnson injury: The Rock suffers an injury while training, will require stitches

Dwayne Johnson took to social media on Tuesday to reveal that he had got a cut on his face while working out in his Iron Paradise Gym. The former WWE superstar said that sometimes things get intense while working out in his gym and these mishaps often happen. The 48-year-old said that the gym is called 'Iron paradise' for a reason as they aren't playing tiddlywinks or reciting nursery rhymes in there. In the video, one can see blood trickling down from a cut close to his left eye. The Rock proceeded to wipe some blood off and lick it, and said, "That's good. That's real good. Back to work."

The Dwayne Johnson cut was caused while the 48-year-old was doing a drop set with 50-pound chains. While the injury looked pretty nasty, the Jumanji: The Next Level star continued working out before getting it stitched up. On a lighter note, the former WWE superstar claimed that his blood tasted like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and Samoan) Hot Sauce. He concluded the video by wishing his followers a productive week.

The Rock enjoyed a stellar career in WWE before pursuing a full-time career as actor-producer in the film industry. One of the highest-grossing Holywood actors, the 48-year-old had lifted the WWE championship eight times, along with five WWF Tag Team championships. While Johnson quit WWE in 2004, he made sporadic appearances over the years, including an appearance at Impact Wrestling’s 2020 Bound For Glory.

The 48-year-old is currently for his DC film, Black Adam. The anti-hero movie takes place in the same DC Universe as Warner Bros. and New Line’s Shazam!. Reports suggest that The Rock has been attached to play the anti-hero for several years and has reportedly approached Tom Cruise for a role in the film.

(Image Courtesy: Dwayne Johnson Instagram)