Virat Kohli was India's hero against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday, as he played one of the finest T20 innings of his career to take the team to victory. India vs Pakistan saw Rohit Sharma's team edging their arch-rivals by 4 wickets to open their campaign with a victory. The win was sweet revenge for the Men in Blue having lost to the same opponent in the first match of last year's edition. Besides team members and fans, Kohli's match-winning innings also got recognition from one of the members of WWE wrestling stable Bloodline.

Paul Heyman sends a special message to Virat Kohli

Special counsel to the Bloodline Paul Heyman took to social media and tweeted a message to Virat Kohli while referring to 'Head of the Table' Roman Reigns. In the tweet, Heyman shared a screengrab of Kohli's post-match gesture while comparing it to the signature hand gesture of The Bloodline. The Wiseman accepting Kohli's celebration claimed that he decided to acknowledge The Tribal Chief.

Roman Reigns set to defend his title against Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel

The undisputed WWE Universal championship will be on the line when Roman Reigns takes on Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul made his PPV debut for WWE during the WWE WrestleMania 2022 PPV. He teamed up with The Miz to defeat the Mysterios, but was betrayed by his own partner after the match. However, Logan Paul got his revenge when he earned victory over Miz in his 2nd PPV appearance, at the SummerSlam 2022 PPV.

Reigns on the other hand unified the WWE and Universal Championships at WrestleMania 38 after beating Brock Lesnar. Since WrestleMania, the Head of the Table has successfully defended the titles against the likes of Lesnar, Matt Riddle, and Drew McIntyre.

Coming to the rivalry between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns, it all started when the leader of The Bloodline was invited by Paul to his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast. Before the conclusion of the interview, Paul challenged the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. During the press conference, Logan was involved in a war of words with Paul Heyman, as he claimed it would take only one punch from him to dethrone end Reigns’ lengthy championship reigns.

While Reigns accepted the challenge, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H announced that both superstars will lock horns for the undisputed WWE universal championship match at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Crown Jewel 2022 is scheduled to be held on November 5, 2022.