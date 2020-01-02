Roman Reigns Admits Life Wouldn't Be The Same Without WWE Fans In Heartfelt Message

Roman Reigns recently headlined the New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square event. Many fans saw Roman Reigns defeat Dolph Ziggler. The video from the live event released by FOX on their official YouTube page shows Roman Reigns dodge a superkick from Ziggler and hit him with a superman punch. He secures a win by delivering the spear. After the match, Roman Reigns takes the mic from the celebrity announcer and thanks the WWE universe for their love and support.

Roman Reigns was seen saying that his life wouldn’t be the same without his fans. He said that fans pay their hard-earned money and take time out of their busy schedules to see WWE and him. He added that if not for the WWE Universe, he wouldn’t be in the position that he is currently in his career. He ended the segment by saying that he is grateful to be in this position and that he would never take it lightly.

"I wouldn’t be the man that I am now, I wouldn’t be the provider that I am, so it’s just a lifelong of thank yous that I owe you and I’ll never stop. Even when we’re being a tough guy Roman Reigns out there, it’s nothing but love and just blessings in my mind and I’m so grateful to be in this position," said Roman Reigns.

FOX’s New Year’s Eve event overview

Steve Harvey once again returned to host FOX’s New Year’s Eve with Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square. The show was co-hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and TV personality Maria Menounos and three-time Super Bowl Champion and FOX Sports NFL Analyst Rob Gronkowski. Apart from WWE SmackDown (Roman Reigns and Dolph Ziggler), many celebrities also performed in the live show. The night also saw musical performances by The Chainsmokers, The Lumineers, Florida Georgia Line, The Backstreet Boys, Tyga, The Killers and more.

