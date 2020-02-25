WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Live Streaming, Preview, Match Card And All Major Details

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 is on Thursday, February 27, 2020, and according to many, this PPV can end some ongoing storylines or make new ones. Whatever happens, no one wants to miss high-octane action from the heavily stacked and impressive roster. Here’s where you can watch your favourite superstars on Super ShowDown live if you can’t make it to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and all other details such as Super ShowDown time and Super ShowDown date.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Super ShowDown date and Super ShowDown time

Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Super ShowDown date and time (US): Thursday, February 27, 2020, at noon ET

Super ShowDown date and time (India): Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:30 PM

How to watch WWE Super ShowDown and when?

As per Indian timings, WWE Super ShowDown 2020 will begin on February 27, 2020, the Super ShowDown date at the Super ShowDown time, 10:30 PM IST. Super ShowDown live and exclusive will be on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. Fans can also log in to WWE Network and watch all the Super ShowDown live matches with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. You can also find the action on your smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020: How to watch Super ShowDown matches announced until now

WWE Universal Championship: ‘The Field’ Bray Wyatt (c) vs Goldberg

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Ricochet

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs Naomi

WWE SmackDown Tag-Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs The Miz and John Morrison

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy (c) vs The Street Profits

Steel cage match: Roman Reigns vs King Corbin

Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Trophy: AJ Styles vs. Andrade vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Erick Rowan vs. R-Truth vs. Rey Mysterio

