WWE Meets Dragon Ball Z: Rhea Ripley's Ring Gear Pays Homage To DBZ's Vegeta

Rhea Ripley failed to capitalise on her moments at WrestleMania 36 as she went on to lose her WWE Women’s NXT title against Charlotte Flair ‘The Queen’. However, Rhea Ripley has drawn a lot of attention for sporting Dragon Ball Z ring attire. The 23-year-old Australian wrestler donned a white, gold, and blue coloured attire that is considered to be the costume of Vegeta, a character in Dragon Ball Z. However, the Rhea Ripley Vegeta gear could not help her notch a victory at WrestleMania 36.

WWE: Rhea Ripley Vegeta gear draws attention from Dragon Ball Z fans

Rhea Ripley is a self-proclaimed Dragon Ball Z fan and this is not the first time the former NXT champion has sported the character Vegeta’s gear. After her WrestleMania battle, Rhea Ripley took to Twitter and posted her old photographs in Vegeta gear and compared them with her recent gear which she sported against Charlotte Flair.

On the second night of WrestleMania 36, Rhea Ripley entered the arena in blue pants. She belted white straps down her leg and the pants were torn in patches. Being a Dragon Ball Z fan, the former NXT Women’s champion also has a tattoo that reads, “I do not fear this new challenge, rather like a true warrior, I will rise to meet it”. The tattoed phrase is one of the most famous quotes used by Dragon Ball Z's Vegeta.

WWE WrestleMania 36: Rhea Ripley vs Charlotte

The duel was not as one-sided battle as fans had anticipated, as both contestants made it a tough night for the other in one of the biggest nights of their WWE careers. Rhea Ripley dictated the flow of the fight for quite some time. However, Charlotte Flair’s experience proved to be the deciding factor as she went on to defeat the Australian for the WWE NXT title.

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)