WWE Might Be Signalling A Loss For "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt At The Upcoming TLC PPV

After the December 29, 2019 event, fans believed that "The Fiend" will most definitely face Daniel Bryan at WWE TLC. But in the last episode of SmackDown, fans saw the WWE Universal Champion target The Miz and brutally attack him in the end. Later, WWE announced that "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt will defend his WWE Universal Title against The Miz at WWE TLC. Though Daniel Bryan was not seen in this week’s blue brand show, fans still believe that the former WWE Champion can make his comeback at the upcoming PPV. Many also believe that Daniel Bryan may make a return in a new avatar after "The Fiend" destroyed him a couple of weeks ago. Some revealed that Daniel Bryan may help The Miz win the match as he would like to torture "The Fiend" by taking away his Universal Champion from him.

WWE SmackDown: "The Fiend" brutalises Daniel Bryan

After losing to "The Fiend" in Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan came on SmackDown to confront Bray Wyatt and asked for a rematch. However, he was seen being dragged down to hell as pieces of Bryan’s hair were all over the place. It looks like the WWE Universal Champion is doing everything he can to dig deeper into the mind of Bryan. Last week, we saw Bryan pushed to the limits. Whatever happens at WWE TLC, one thing is for sure - the story between Daniel Bryan and "The Fiend" is not over yet.

WWE SmackDown: "The Fiend" targets The Miz

The Miz kicked off SmackDown and announced that he will find Daniel Bryan so that "The Fiend" could face him at WWE TLC. Bray Wyatt then appeared on the screen and mocked The Miz. He stated that he wants to see the real face of the former WWE Champion, who has grown weak through the years. "The Fiend" then said that Daniel Bryan will not appear in WWE TLC because he ‘destroyed’ him last week. He offered The Miz a chance to fight him instead. He then picked up a picture of The Miz’s family and went on to taunt the A-lister more. Later, in the show, "The Fiend" was seen destroying The Miz with his sister Abigail.

