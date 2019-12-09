WWE RAW Preview: AJ Styles To Face Rey Mysterio, Rusev And Lana To Officially Divorce

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW is expected to promote and improve the ongoing storylines as this week’s show will be the last before the upcoming TLC PPV. According to the WWE, AJ Styles will face Rey Mysterio in an attempt to win back his United States Championship title and the show will also see a divorce segment between Lana and Rusev. RAW will also feature some excellent matches and incredible segments which will have a huge effect in the ongoing storylines.

WWE RAW: Rusev and Lana divorce segment

The ongoing storyline between Rusev, Lana and Lashley has seen everything - a fight segment, attack inside a restaurant, arrests, restraining orders and much more. But now it looks like WWE is taking the ongoing storyline to a whole new level. According to WWE, fans will see Rusev and Lana completing all the official formalities of their divorce on WWE RAW. Fans believe that the company is looking to end the ongoing storyline and they can see Rusev going up against Lashley at the upcoming TLC PPV.

WWE RAW: AJ Styles to face Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship

After winning the WWE United States Championship from AJ Styles a few weeks ago, Rey Mysterio is set to defend his US title against 'The Phenomenal One' in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Fans believe that the match between the two may end without any result because WWE would want both the superstars to face each other again at the upcoming TLC PPV. However, it looks like AJ Styles is ready to take his US title back from the 'Masked Luchador' in the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. Ricochet, Randy Orton and The O.C. are also expected to make an appearance in the match.

